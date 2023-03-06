Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) PT Lowered to $5.50

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.75 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 7.8 %

RKLB opened at $4.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $208,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.