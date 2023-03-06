Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 226.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth about $1,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.12.

ROKU stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $66.49. The company had a trading volume of 779,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,037. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $139.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $56.89.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. Roku’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

