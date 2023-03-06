Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Sold by QVIDTVM Management LLC

QVIDTVM Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,824 shares during the period. Root makes up 0.2% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. QVIDTVM Management LLC’s holdings in Root were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Root in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Root by 1,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Root by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Root by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Root by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Root from $22.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of Root stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,348. Root, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41.

In other Root news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 19,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $92,991.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

