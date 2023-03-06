Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for AES (NYSE:AES)

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of AES stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. AES has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AES will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AES by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,501,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,544,000 after acquiring an additional 191,928 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AES by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,597,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,094,000 after purchasing an additional 283,375 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AES by 9.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of AES by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 49,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

