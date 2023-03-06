Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897,200 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises about 0.3% of Paloma Partners Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.06% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,498,839.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,078,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,459,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.90. 1,814,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,815,519. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $87.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.78) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.23.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

