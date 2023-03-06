Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 14,859 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPTGet Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 14,859 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $912,194.01. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 310,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,086,642.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $378,112.00.

SPT traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.59. 408,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,033. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 37.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

