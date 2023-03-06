Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 14,859 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 14,859 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $912,194.01. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 310,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,086,642.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Friday, February 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $378,112.00.

Sprout Social Stock Down 1.2 %

SPT traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.59. 408,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,033. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 37.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.