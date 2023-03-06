Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 14,859 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 14,859 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $912,194.01. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 310,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,086,642.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $378,112.00.
Sprout Social Stock Down 1.2 %
SPT traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.59. 408,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,033. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.14 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Trading of Sprout Social
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
