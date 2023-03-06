Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.24.
NYSE:CRM opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a PE ratio of 887.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.12.
In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
