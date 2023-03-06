Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.12. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

