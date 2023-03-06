SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) received a €120.00 ($127.66) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($132.98) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on SAP in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($143.62) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SAP traded up €2.16 ($2.30) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €109.38 ($116.36). The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $127.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is €106.12 and its 200 day moving average is €98.01. SAP has a 52-week low of €79.58 ($84.66) and a 52-week high of €112.74 ($119.94).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.