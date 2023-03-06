Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $15.23

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.23, but opened at $14.87. Sasol shares last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 119,792 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 26th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04.

Sasol Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Sasol

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 4.7%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 37,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sasol by 148.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 700.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sasol

(Get Rating)

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.