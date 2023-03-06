SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $335.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock opened at $260.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.90 and its 200 day moving average is $289.68.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.46%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Stories

