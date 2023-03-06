SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,165,000 after purchasing an additional 783,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,580,000 after purchasing an additional 624,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SBA Communications by 55.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,847,000 after buying an additional 366,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 23.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,436,000 after purchasing an additional 307,538 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 423,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,503,000 after buying an additional 243,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research raised SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.40.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $260.35 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.68.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 67.46%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.