Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Increased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 135.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,932 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock opened at $55.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,002,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,696 shares of company stock worth $13,249,355 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

