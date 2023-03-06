Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $216.00

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 216 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.59), with a volume of 138370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.59).

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 208.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 204.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £261.48 million, a PE ratio of 7,166.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schroder Japan Growth Fund

In other Schroder Japan Growth Fund news, insider Philip Kay bought 9,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,720.24 ($23,796.60). Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Schroder Japan Growth Fund

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

