Scotiabank Boosts Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target to C$4.00

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FOM. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark lifted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.15 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.30 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Foran Mining Price Performance

CVE FOM traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.93. The company had a trading volume of 423,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,739. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.93 and a 52 week high of C$3.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$895.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.00 and a beta of 3.73.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

