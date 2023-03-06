SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SemiLEDs ( NASDAQ:LEDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 37.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

Featured Stories

