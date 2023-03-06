Short Interest in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expands By 13.7%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 10,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

ABBV traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.29. 1,224,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,112. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.04. The stock has a market cap of $274.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,991 shares of company stock valued at $23,102,528 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

