Short Interest in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Increases By 9.6%

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 644,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get AerSale alerts:

Insider Transactions at AerSale

In other news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 112,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,698,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AerSale Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 343.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 529,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 409,960 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AerSale by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,120,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,619,000 after acquiring an additional 369,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AerSale by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 363,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AerSale by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 327,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AerSale in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,043,000.

ASLE stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.36. 353,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,784. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.43. AerSale has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $21.76.

About AerSale

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.