Short Interest in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Increases By 11.3%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 138,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 224,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Almaden Minerals in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Down 1.9 %

AAU traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.49.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

