Short Interest in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Increases By 22.4%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,800 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Annovis Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 666.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Annovis Bio by 120.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 20.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,654. Annovis Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82.

(Get Rating)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

