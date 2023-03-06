Short Interest in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Increases By 17.4%

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPTGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.62.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 56,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 37,067 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 101,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CPT stock opened at $116.13 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.77%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

See Also

