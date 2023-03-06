Short Interest in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Increases By 17.4%

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.62.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 56,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 37,067 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 101,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $116.13 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.77%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

