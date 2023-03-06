Short Interest in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Decreases By 15.6%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,400 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 472,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $4,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Centrus Energy from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of LEU stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,938. The company has a market cap of $589.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.08. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $55.77.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

