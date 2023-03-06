Short Interest in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Declines By 11.7%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the January 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 433,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at $80,306,112. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLFD. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

NASDAQ CLFD traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,872. The stock has a market cap of $928.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.36. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

