Short Interest in Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Drops By 6.9%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,800 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 789,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,348.0 days.

Coles Group Price Performance

Coles Group stock remained flat at $13.96 during midday trading on Monday. Coles Group has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38.

Get Coles Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Coles Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Coles Group Company Profile

Coles Group Ltd. engages in the operation of supermarkets and retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express. The Supermarkets segment provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise retailing. The Liquor segment provides liquor retailing, including online delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.