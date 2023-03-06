Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Decreases By 13.8%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the January 31st total of 18,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 467,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Conifer comprises approximately 0.6% of Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Aegis Financial Corp owned 3.82% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNFR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.70. 324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Conifer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

