Short Interest in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Expands By 7.9%

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 31st total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 672,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coursera by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in Coursera by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Price Performance

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 953,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,766. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. Coursera has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $24.01.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

