Short Interest in Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Drops By 19.8%

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 348,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Daicel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DACHF remained flat at $6.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. Daicel has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $6.56.

Get Daicel alerts:

About Daicel

(Get Rating)

See Also

Daicel Corporation engages in the medical/healthcare, smart, safety, materials, engineering plastics, and other businesses in Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol and polyglycerin for cosmetics; chiral and achiral columns/stationary phases, analytical tools, analytical/purification/synthesis/formulation services, chiral and bio reagents, analytical standards, and DNA and RNA-based probes; triacetylcellulose, high performance film, solvent for electronic materials, polymer for resist, semiconductor process cleaning agent, optical parts and lens unit, silver nanoparticle ink, and organic semiconductor devices; and inflators, pyro-fuse, and safety device for non-mobility products; and acetic acid and derivatives, cellulose acetate, acetate tow, cycloaliphatic epoxies, caprolactone, ketene derivatives, and alkylamines.

Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.