Short Interest in Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Drops By 19.8%

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 348,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Daicel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DACHF remained flat at $6.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. Daicel has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $6.56.
About Daicel
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daicel (DACHF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.