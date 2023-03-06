Short Interest in Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Expands By 7.2%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 282,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,010.0 days.

Daifuku Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DAIUF stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654. Daifuku has a 52-week low of $44.16 and a 52-week high of $73.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93.

Shares of Daifuku are going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 30th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.

Daifuku Company Profile

Daifuku Co, Ltd. engages in the consulting, engineering, design, manufacturing, installation and after-sales services for logistic systems and material handling equipment. It operates through the following segments: Daifuku, Contec, Daifuku Webb Holding Company (DWHC), and Others. The Daifuku segment handles the manufacture and sale of material handling systems and equipment, and cleaning machines.

