Short Interest in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Decreases By 8.3%

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded up $8.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $430.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,421. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $422.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.