Short Interest in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Expands By 14.7%

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the January 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth $15,913,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,066,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,557,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

About Distribution Solutions Group

DSGR stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,372. Distribution Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $894.53 million, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99.

(Get Rating)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.