Short Interest in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Expands By 14.7%

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGRGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the January 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth $15,913,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,066,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,557,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

DSGR stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,372. Distribution Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $894.53 million, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99.

About Distribution Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.