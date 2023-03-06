Short Interest in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Decreases By 8.1%

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,500 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 919,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 388,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 15.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE EVC opened at $6.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Entravision Communications Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Entravision Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

EVC has been the subject of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Entravision Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

