Short Interest in Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Decreases By 20.5%

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.4 days.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

Exco Technologies stock remained flat at $5.71 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $7.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exco Technologies Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates under the Casting and Extrusion; and Automotive Solutions segments. The Casting and Extrusion segment focuses on designing and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment.

