Short Interest in Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Decreases By 20.5%

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.4 days.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

Exco Technologies stock remained flat at $5.71 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $7.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates under the Casting and Extrusion; and Automotive Solutions segments. The Casting and Extrusion segment focuses on designing and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment.

