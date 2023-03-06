Short Interest in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Increases By 5.9%

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $123.22 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $174.21. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.95.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.90.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also

