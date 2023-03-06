Short Interest in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Rises By 7.7%

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James C. Flores purchased 7,500 shares of Flame Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flame Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $27,023,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 140,000.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,424,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 282.1% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 439,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 449,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 330,785 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flame Acquisition Stock Performance

Flame Acquisition Company Profile

Flame Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.26. 26,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,095. Flame Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

