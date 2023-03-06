Short Interest in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Rises By 14.1%

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the January 31st total of 111,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Forward Industries Stock Up 5.4 %
FORD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 33,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,483. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.94.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Industries in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
