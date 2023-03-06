Short Interest in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Rises By 14.1%

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the January 31st total of 111,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Forward Industries Stock Up 5.4 %

FORD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 33,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,483. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.94.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%.

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Industries in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

