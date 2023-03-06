Short Interest in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Expands By 7.2%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 832,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on FSP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 5.4 %

FSP stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.29. 5,321,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.42 million, a P/E ratio of 231.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.40%.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 40,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $97,349.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 718,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 40,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $97,349.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 718,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,181.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 175,903 shares of company stock worth $444,899. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Street Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.