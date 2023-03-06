Short Interest in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Increases By 14.3%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 918,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.15) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.20 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GLPG stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.52. 350,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,747. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 164,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. 19.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.