Short Interest in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Increases By 14.3%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 918,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.15) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.20 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.
Galapagos Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of GLPG stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.52. 350,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,747. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $72.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galapagos (GLPG)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.