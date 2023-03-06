Short Interest in GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Rises By 13.3%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,816,300 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 1,603,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GoGold Resources from C$3.40 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

GoGold Resources Stock Performance

GLGDF opened at $1.55 on Monday. GoGold Resources has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.

About GoGold Resources

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

