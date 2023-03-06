Short Interest in Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Rises By 6.4%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,094,900 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the January 31st total of 2,908,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 644.8 days.

Goodman Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMGSF remained flat at $13.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. Goodman Group has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $17.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

