Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Declines By 16.0%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Up 1.4 %

GBOOY stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.50. 11,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,517. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.3296 per share. This represents a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Grupo Financiero Banorte’s payout ratio is 85.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

