Short Interest in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Increases By 11.9%

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of HELE stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,668. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.57 and a 200 day moving average of $106.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $82.94 and a 12-month high of $221.71.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $558.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
