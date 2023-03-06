Short Interest in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Rises By 12.6%

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the January 31st total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity at Hudson Global

In related news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 19,509 shares of company stock worth $483,430 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hudson Global by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hudson Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts recently commented on HSON shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

NASDAQ HSON traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

