Short Interest in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expands By 13.1%

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the January 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IBEX Stock Performance

Shares of IBEX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,800. IBEX has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The company has a market cap of $506.99 million, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.94 million. IBEX had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 32.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of IBEX

IBEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,862,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,392,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 42,034 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Further Reading

