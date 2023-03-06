Short Interest in Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL) Decreases By 16.2%

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incannex Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IXHL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Incannex Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Incannex Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Incannex Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incannex Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Incannex Healthcare stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. Incannex Healthcare has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

About Incannex Healthcare

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies in Australia. It offers APIRx-1801, an ultrapure tetrahydrocannabinol; APIRx-1802, an ultrapure CBD; and APIRx-1803, an ultrapure cannabigerol. The company also develops IHL-42X, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for obstructive sleep apnea; Psi-GAD that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; MedChew Dronabinol, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy; CanChew Plus that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome; APIRx-1601, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for vitiligo; APIRx-1602 that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for psoriasis; and APIRx-1603, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for atopic dermatitis.

