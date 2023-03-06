Short Interest in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Declines By 7.6%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,410,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 43,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5 %

INO stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 688,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,688. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.03% and a negative net margin of 2,726.74%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,544,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,382,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 290,102 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,122 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.