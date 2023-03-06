Short Interest in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Decreases By 23.1%

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 27,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insignia Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Insignia Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems Price Performance

Insignia Systems Company Profile

NASDAQ:ISIG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. Insignia Systems has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.47.

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

