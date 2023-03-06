Short Interest in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Drops By 13.1%

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the January 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.17. 1,143,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,712. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average is $74.65. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,916,505 shares in the company, valued at $145,922,690.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,400 shares of company stock worth $15,502,636. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. CWM LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at $407,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 62,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

