Short Interest in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Declines By 15.9%

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Investors Title Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Investors Title stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.00. 1,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $125.80 and a 1 year high of $210.40. The company has a market capitalization of $294.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.61.

Institutional Trading of Investors Title

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,390,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 693.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

