Short Interest in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Rises By 5.6%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,600 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 666,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,994,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,682. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $56.40.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
