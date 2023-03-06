Short Interest in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Rises By 5.6%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,600 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 666,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,994,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,682. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $56.40.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 373.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

