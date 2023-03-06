Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Grows By 19.7%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 927,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
IUSB stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,686. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
